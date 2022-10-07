In a fresh row in Karnataka, a mob forcefully entered the Mahmud Gawan Madrassa and allegedly performed ‘puja’ on the premises on Wednesday night in the Bidar district of the state. Tension gripped the region after a mob that was part of a Dussehra procession in Karnataka's Bidar allegedly entered a madrassa chanting slogans in the wee hours of October 6.

Notably, an FIR has been registered by the Bidar police against nine people and four have been arrested.

On Friday, Republic Media Network accessed the FIR copy. Naresh Gaoli, Prakash, Vino Munna, Sagar, Jagdish, Arun Gaoli, Ganesh Gaoli, and Gorakh Gaoli have been booked under sections 143, 147, 153, 295 (A), 447, and 149.

Members of the Hindu community gathered in large numbers in front of the madrassa. According to sources, they allegedly threatened the security guard and forcefully entered the premises of the madrasa. They also allegedly performed puja at the corner of the mosque while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

A group of people taking part in the Dussehra procession entered the historical Mahmud Gawa Madrassa. They chanted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ while standing on the staircase of the madrassa. In the viral video, a mob can be seen standing on the steps, trying to get inside the building.

Muslim organisations have threatened protests if all the accused are not arrested by Friday. One of the prominent names in the incident is Prashant Gaoli who is a well-known leader in the town.

Owaisi hit out at the state's ruling party

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the state's ruling BJP over the incident, accusing it of promoting such incidents to demean Muslims.



Built in the 1460s, the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar comes under the Archeological Survey of India. The heritage structure is also under the list of monuments of national