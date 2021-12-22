In Kerala, 5 SDPI Workers Arrested In Connection To BJP Leader's Murder In Alappuzha

In the aftermath of the gruesome murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha, 5 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers have been arrested by Kerala Police. The BJP leader was hacked to death in Alappuzha on Sunday. Sreenivasan was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. It is pertinent to note that the killing of the SDPI leader came to the fore as two political murders in CM Vijayan-led state, including that of SDPI state Secretary KS Shan, both happening within a span of 10 hours.

On Monday, two people were arrested in connection with the death of KS Shan and the Police claimed: "substantial lead" in the investigation into the murder of BJP's OBC Morcha's Renjith Sreenivas. Earlier, BJP had accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Sreenivas. Condemning the killing of BJP leader, state party president K Surendran had said that Ranjeet was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight. Surendran claimed that the PFI has murdered three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.

On December 20, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare told Republic Media Network that they are not sure if SDPI members were behind the BJP leader's death as they had fully covered their face. Speaking about progress made in the probe into the killing of Sreenivasan, Sakhare "concrete clues" have been found. He said that cops have got a "substantial lead" about 12 people involved in BJP leader's murder.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan killed in Alappuzha

As per the investigation, the attackers barged into the BJP leader's house and attacked him. The 40-year-old was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency and an advocate by profession. This incident took place days after another RSS worker named Sanjith was murdered in Palakkad. Sanjith was killed when he was riding on his motorcycle with his wife. The police have stated that he was stabbed more than 50 times.

Following the two murders, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district by DC Alexander until December 20,