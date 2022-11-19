In Kerala's Kochi; 19-year-old Model Gangraped Inside A Moving Car; 3 Men, 1 Woman Held

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, November 17, a 19-year-old model from Kerala's Kochi was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving car. According to sources, the victim was drinking at a club when she collapsed and later was carried inside a car where she was allegedly raped.

The model reportedly visited a pub near Cochin Shipyard in Kochi and was drunk. While going back, the accused offered to drop her home in Kakkanad to which the victim agreed.

A 19-year-old model from Kochi was gang-raped on Thursday night inside a car. The victim was drinking at a club when she collapsed, later was carried inside a car where she was allegedly raped. pic.twitter.com/6Cdsqpj5pH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

The model was allegedly gang-raped on the way and the accused reportedly assaulted her in the vehicle while driving through the city till late Thursday night before abandoning her near her house.

As per reports, the victim was later admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamasserry due to her injuries. Three men and a woman have been taken into custody by Ernakulam Police in connection with the case after the model's friend informed the police about the incident. Among the three men, two are from Kodungalloor while one is from Ernakulam. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in connection with the case.