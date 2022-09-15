In the Lakhimpur horror case, the father of the deceased minor girls on Thursday demanded stern action against the accused who brutally killed his daughters. He alleged that his daughters were abducted from the house in broad daylight by the accused. The father asserted that the family want justice and that all the accused should be hanged to death. This comes after the horrific incident came to light wherein two minor Dalit girls were found hanging outside a village on Wednesday after being allegedly gang-raped.

"Four people came to the house and abducted my daughters. I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged," said the father of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case.

Earlier, the deceased mother said the girls were forcibly taken away by men on motorcycles. The family has alleged that the girls, aged 17 and 15 years were raped, murdered, and hung from the tree. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a large police force has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has assured the family that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Lakhimpur SP shares horrific details

Republic TV exclusively spoke to SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman who shared the shocking details of the gruesome incident stating that both the deceased girls were "lured, raped in the field, strangulated and later hung from the tree". He further said all the six accused have been arrested and more details will be provided after the postmortem is done.

"Our current investigation is in the initial stage. Initially when the incident occurred all the senior officers reached the spot. We talked to the family of the deceased girls and villagers and did everything that was necessary for our investigation purpose. In the FIR, a total of four accused were named one was Chotu who belonged to the same village and three others were unknown. We apprehended Chotu and later other three accused Junaid, Sohail, and Hafizur Rehman were also arrested after which they narrated the entire incident".

"These guys lured the girls to the nearby sugarcane field and raped her, when she insisted to get married, they strangulated the girls. After this, the accused called two more boys, and then all of them jointly hunged the bodies of the minor girls. All the six accused Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif. More details will be revealed after the postmortem report which is being conducted by a panel of three doctors-- Dr O Ahmed, Dr Rajendra Kumar, and Dr Abhishek Sahu under the videography. The family members are also present in the postmortem house so that the transparency is ensured and parents are satisfied.," said Lakhimpur SP.

Earlier in the day, SP Lakhimpur Kheri addressed a press conference and made a massive revelation stating that both the deceased girls were acquainted with one of the accused (Chotu) and he introduced them to the other accused. All six accused have been booked under section 302 (Whoever commits murder), 376 (Where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) act.

(Image: ANI)