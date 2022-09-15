In Lakhimpur Kheri Case, Postmortem Report Confirms Girls Raped, Strangulated To Death

Republic TV on Thursday accessed the postmortem report of the two minor sisters, who were found hanging on a tree in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The report confirmed the cause of death of the girls, aged 17 and 15 years, as 'asphyxia due to ante mortem strangulation'. Moreover, the report mentioned 'injury in genital areas', confirming rape before they were strangulated, and killed.

Lakhimpur rape & murder case

The two sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in the Nighasan Police Station limits. Her mother accused youths from the neighbouring village of abducting, raping and killing them. Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (gang rape) and 452.

"Within a period of 24 hours, all accused--Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif--- were arrested," said UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in a press briefing. Kumar added that they were directed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to quickly crack the case, in accordance with its policies towards women and crimes against women. Further, he appealed that everyone should show sensitivity towards the victims and their kins considering them as their mothers, daughters, and children.

Family demand capital punishment for the accused