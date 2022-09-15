Reacting to the horrific incident at Lakhimpur Kheri wherein two minor Dalit girls were found hanging outside a village on Wednesday after being allegedly gang-raped, the Uttar Pradesh government said that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, "sad, and unfortunate" and said, "Harshest action to be taken against all criminals." Speaking about the Opposition, Keshav Maurya said, "I'd expect Opposition, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati that instead of politicising, they console the family." Adding further he said, "Action will be taken that will become an example. No accused will be left out. The government will take strict action."

#BREAKING | Lakhimpur Kheri horror: Accused booked under POCSO Act; UP Deputy CM KP Maurya says, 'This is a very painful incident, nobody will be able to protect the accused' - https://t.co/iC94zGlm6y pic.twitter.com/x8mtrtqlXZ — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

'Lakhimpur Kheri murder uncovered': UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak

Another Deputy CM and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said, "The Lakhimpur incident is harrowing. The government was keeping an eye on the matter. Today I want to tell the state's people that the Lakhimpur incident has been uncovered. Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif are people who were involved... Girls were strangled to death and then they were hanged by them."

#BREAKING | CM Yogi Adityanath Govt vows stringent action against accused after two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri. Tune in to watch UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's first response - https://t.co/iC94zGlm6y pic.twitter.com/dB28rOOeL5 — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

"The government will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. The government stands with the family of the victims. They will get justice. We will take this to the fast-track court. I congratulate the police officials for their round-the-clock work. I advise the police to be sensitive while dealing with the family," DyCM Pathak told ANI.

Opposition slams UP govt

Whereas the Opposition has started attacking the UP government over the incident. BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati slammed the state government and said that the incident exposes the law and order situation in the state. Taking to her Twitter, she said, "This (Lakhimpur Kheri) incident strongly exposes the claims of the government in the matter of law and order and women's safety etc. in UP. In the cases of such heinous crimes including Hathras, most of the criminals are fearless because of the veil. The UP government should make necessary reforms in its policy, methodology and priorities."

2. यह घटना यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था व महिला सुरक्षा आदि के मामले में सरकार के दावों की जबर्दस्त पोल खोलती है। हाथरस सहित ऐसे जघन्य अपराधों के मामलों में ज्यादातर लीपापोती होने से ही अपराधी बेखौफ हैं। यूपी सरकार अपनी नीति, कार्यप्रणाली व प्राथमिकताओं में आवश्यक सुधार करे। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 15, 2022

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said that the atrocities on Dalits and women are increasing under the Yogi Adityanath government. "After the Hathras now atrocity on two sisters... This is jungle raj and Gunda raj. Women feel unsafe to step into their houses. Uttar Pradesh is number one in atrocity against women and Dalits," Bhadouria said.

#BREAKING | Atrocities against Dalits and women is on rise; Jungle Raj and Gunda Raj is going on in UP: Samajwadi Party questions CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt over Lakhimpur Kheri horror. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/iC94zGlm6y pic.twitter.com/raLoP2fVel — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

All 6 culprits arrested

On Thursday, while addressing a joint press conference, SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said, "A total of 6 accused involved have been arrested. Four accused were arrested last night, while two others were nabbed later These accused are identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif."

Adding further he said, "During the investigation, the police got engaged in an encounter in which Junaid was shot in his leg and later arrested. All the six accused belong to the Tamoli village. Police worked with speed and sensitivity."

"All boys other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu who was the neighbour of the deceased girls and had introduced the two girls to these boys. Both the girls were acquainted with Chhotu, who manipulated them into going to the fields. He then introduced them to his friends, who raped and murdered them," SP Lakhimpur said.