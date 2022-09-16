In Lakhimpur Kheri Rape & Murder Case, All 6 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

All six accused persons involved in the harrowing double murder case that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri were sent to judicial custody on September 15 for 14 days and were readied to be brought to the district jail. According to the UP Police, the six men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters that shocked the nation as their bodies were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the horrifying incident and NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the 'gruesome act' would not go unpunished and that there was "no place in the society" for the accused.

#WATCH | "I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged," says the father of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case pic.twitter.com/1A7Vtg5WZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

The UP Police, in a presser, revealed that the two girls, aged 15 and 17, were brutally raped and then strangulated to death by the six men. Citing the post-mortem report, the cops further revealed that the victims' bodies were found hanging about a kilometre away from their home, in a mutilated state. “Women’s safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, holding the state's BJP government responsible for the crime. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman told reporters of news agency PTI that the preliminary probe has found intricate details such as the girls left their home early on Wednesday afternoon with two of the accused, namely Junaid and Sohail when the act was committed. All the six accused were sent to jail for 14 days of judicial custody, the SP noted.

Lakhimpur Kheri rape case

In a shocking incident, two sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in the Nighasan Police Station limits. Their mother accused three youths from the neighbouring village of abducting and killing them. Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (gangrape) and 452. The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death of the girls, aged 17 and 15 years, was 'asphyxia due to ante mortem strangulation'. Moreover, the report mentioned 'injury in genital areas', confirming rape before the minors were hanged to death.

The accused in the case have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif. "Within a period of 24 hours, all accused--Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif--- were arrested," said UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in a press briefing. Kumar added that they were directed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to quickly crack the case, in accordance with its policies towards women and crimes against women. Further, he appealed that everyone should show sensitivity towards the victims and their kins considering them as their mothers, daughters, and children.

Image: ANI