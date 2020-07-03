PM Modi Lauds Valour Of Forces In Leh, Asserts 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Resolve Strengthened'

Addressing the Armed Forces in Nimu, Leh on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by their sacrifice, valour and resolve. He opined that the people were relaxed as the country's security was in such capable hands. He added that every citizen is motivated to work day and night for India because of the resolve shown by the soldiers at the border.

On this occasion, the PM observed that the bravery shown by the soldiers in the Galwan clash had showcased India's strength to the entire world. Acknowledging the contribution of women soldiers, he stated that this was an inspiration for the nation. Personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP were present for the interaction. During his surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi not only visited a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet but also the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating.

PM Modi remarked, "When the security of the country is in your hands, the entire country not just me has an unwavering faith and is relaxed. Your firmness at the border motivates every citizen to work day and night for the country. Due to your sacrifice, valour and resolve, the Atmanirbhar Bharat resolve is strengthened. The bravery shown by you and your colleagues has sent a message to the entire world about the strength of India. In front of me, I am seeing women soldiers. This scene at the battlefield on the border is inspiring for the nation."

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated that China should ensure the expeditious restoration of peace in the border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that the June 30 meeting was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas. Both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. The MEA official spokesperson revealed that India and China shall hold more meetings at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the issues to mutual satisfaction.

