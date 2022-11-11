In Maharashtra's Raigad, Gelatin Sticks Found Floating On River Under Bridge; Probe On

An explosive-like device was found floating on the river Bhogavati river near Pen in Maharashtra's Raigad on Thursday, November 10, according to officials. The contraption had gelatin sticks that were floating on the river under the bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Soon after getting the information, the local police team of Pen reached the spot and immediately called the anti-bomb squad to drag the gelatin sticks out of the river. Accordingly, the road was blocked by the police as a precautionary measure.

Gelatin sticks found floating in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Raigarh, Maharashtra: Anti-bomb squad disarms gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Mpkww7Y8tZ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

As per the police officials, two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, connected to an electric circuit and a watch, were found under a bridge on the Bhogavati river in Maharashtra's Raigad, PTI reported. Later, the anti-bomb squad disarmed the gelatin sticks. The police team further investigated the sticks till late evening on Thursday, however, it could not ascertain so far how and where the sticks came from, according to ANI.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said that the recovered contraption was a kind of dummy bomb and the police are probing the responsible person behind the incident. "We received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. A police team reached the spot and scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," SP Gharge said on Thursday, ANI reported. It is pertinent to mention that the Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) also reached the spot and is carrying out an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)