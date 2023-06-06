In Manipur, Massive Search Ops On After Night-long Exchange Of Fire As Violence Escalates

Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police launched a massive search operation in Manipur's Sugnu-Serou region on Tuesday. The development comes after intermittent firing between security forces and insurgents through intervening night of June 5 and 6, resulting in casualties on both sides. One BSF jawan succumbed after sustaining fatal injuries, while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds.

The SpearCorps of the Indian Army, on Twitter, released thermal imaging drone footage along with the information that casualties have been inflicted upon the insurgents. Reports say, "Operations to sanitise the area are in progress."

Additional seven columns have been redeployed to prevent further violence and bolster ongoing operations. The reinforcement includes five Assam Rifles columns and two Border Security Force columns. The ongoing operations are being classified as 'area domination operations', and 'ambushes' are being set up to constrain insurgent activities, ensuring security in the region.

Sugnu/ Serou Update



Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents-Being verified on ground. During preliminary search-Two AK series Rifles,One 51mm mortar, two Carbines,Ammunition & warlike stores recovered from general area. Operations to sanitise the area is under progress

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/VwplMzFAzI

According to SpearCorps, the reports of insurgent casualties are being verified on the ground. They added, "During preliminary search, two AK series Rifles, one 51mm mortar, two Carbines, ammunition, and warlike stores were recovered from the general area."

The footage shared by SpearCorps is dated June 4, 2023. The areas that it hovers over to monitor are just adjacent to the Chakpi River, an area significant for Meteis situated in Sugnu village of the Kakching district, Manipur. The footage features precision tracking of vehicle movement and monitoring of the Chakpi River bridge.

Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undetaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/TQvpzlmLwb

The incident comes days after Amit Shah's warning and the enforcement of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement , which led to the surrender of some of the weapons stolen from government facilities and warehouses. More than 25 Kuki insurgent groups have agreed to confine themselves to government-monitored camps. The army, along with paramilitary personnel, has been conducting large-scale surprise checks and combing operations. The checks aim to verify the adherence of the militant organisations to the de-weaponisation and enforcement provisions outlined in the agreement. The army has even shared aerial images of insurgent camps in Monbung and Chongkhawzao to highlight the level of monitoring being undertaken.

#WATCH | After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/LXvPVnA7tl

During his visit, Amit Shah called for the surrender of arms and ammunition in front of the Manipur Police on June 1 by the end of the day, warning strict action against those who fail to comply. This led to a surrender of at least 140 weapons.

Last Sunday, in a joint operation, the state police, India Reserve Battalion, and BSF, along with village volunteers, engaged in a firefight with United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) militants at the Nazareth camp, forcing the militants to flee.

Following the incident, enraged villagers set fire to the abandoned camp in Sugnu. The camp had been occupied by militants since signing the SoO agreement. According to reports, the villagers were expressing their anger after the militants burned down approximately 100 abandoned houses, including the residence of Sugnu Congress MLA K Ranjit, in Serou.

Ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3 after the Kuki tribe protested against a demand made by the valley majority Meiteis for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The animosity between the groups led to large-scale clashes between the communities, resulting in more than a hundred deaths and the displacement of thousands.