In Mathura Twist, Accused Man Who Offered Namaz At Temple Also Took Part In Anti-CAA Stir

A major controversy had broken out on Monday when pictures of two men offering Namaz in a Mathura temple surfaced. Later, the men were identified as Faisal Khan and Mohammad Chand and a case was registered. Now it has surfaced that Faisal Khan had also participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places earlier this year.

Faisal Khan is the founder of Khudai Khidmatgar, a Delhi-based organisation, which had taken part in several Anti-CAA protests around the country, warning people about the repercussions of the law, despite repeated statements by Government of India including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that the law doesn't target a specific religion and will not take away the citizenship of Muslims.

Mathura Namaz row

On October 30, in a shocking incident seemingly aimed at provocation, Faisal Khan and Mohammad Chand had offered namaaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura without any permission from the temple authorities. The incident evoked strong reactions from the Hindu community with several priests terming it as an attempt to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh. FIR was registered under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a joint team of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have now arrested Faisal Khan. As per sources, Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday.

Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-CAA protest

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, 2019, and President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12.

After the bill was passed by the Parliament, widespread protests began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn when clashes erupted between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students. Students alleged that Police used brutal force against them and Police alleged that the students stone-pelted. Thereafter, nationwide protests began against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh being the most prominent place of protest. On February 24, clashes also broke out between CAA supporters and opposers and soon turned into a riot, killing 53 people and injuring over 200, as per official records.

