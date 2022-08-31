At a time when reports of private madrassas being linked to terror outfits have started surfacing from the state of Assam, in a major move taken by the administration, an order has been issued to demolish another madrassa situated in Assam's Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon district. Massive searches were carried out after the arrest of the accused Hafijur Rahman Mufti following which the police arrived at his shop on the campus of Markazul Muriff Quriana Madrasa under Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district.

Following this, the order was issued by the Executive Magistrate of North Salmara citing inappropriate documents of the madrassa and for sheltering an unspecified number of students under a single campus.

The Assam Police on Tuesday seized several key documents related to Al-Qaeda and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the madrassa. Speaking about the order by the administration, it states that the institution does not possess necessary and essential documents to carry out multipurpose activities in a single campus with multiple buildings pertaining to its existence and operations and an unspecified number of persons.

In addition to this, the order further also states that the madrassa had insufficient provisions to mitigate any kind of possible disaster while the structures also appeared in a hazardous condition.

Assam government toughens grip on terror-linked madrassas

As a part of the Assam government's fight against terror operatives in the state, the search operation was conducted in connection with a case under the Matia police station following which the team seized several key documents including one leaflet of ABT in the Bangla language, and one logo suspected to be AQIS from the location.

While the entire area was thoroughly cordoned off, the students were also asked to return back their homes.

Notably, this would be the third madrassa to be demolished in the state as the government launched a massive crackdown on illegal madrassas. Earlier this month, the Jamiul Huda Madrassa, run by terror accused Mufti Mustafa Ahmed was demolished at Moirabari in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Following this, another madrassa in Assam’s Barpeta district which had sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) for four years was demolished by the district administration on Monday, August 29.

With agency inputs; Image: PTI