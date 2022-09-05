In a huge development, West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two arms traders with a large number of arms and ammunition from Asansol. Notably, the Bengal STF has recovered about 12 pistols including 9mm and 7mm pistols, carbines and 40 rounds of bullets.

According to the sources, the recovered firearms from West Bengal's Asansol were brought from Bihar's Bhagalpur and Munger districts. The West Bengal STF which recovered a large cache of firearms suspects that these recovered firearms were brought from Bihar for the purpose of illegal activities in the region.

STF arrests two arms traders in WB's Asansol

As police try to ascertain the people behind the bringing of these arms from Bihar’s Munger and Bhagalpur, they are also trying to investigate whether the consignment was taken to some other place in West Bengal. Notably, the police have started interrogating the arrested accused who have been identified as Chottu and Balram. Notably, the timing of the recovery of the firearms also holds significance as panchayat elections are scheduled to take place in West Bengal next year

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time arms and ammunition were recovered from the Asansol or its adjoining areas. In the past, there had been multiple incidents of arms recovery in the region.