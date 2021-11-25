In MP, NSUI Protest Outside CM's Residence Over NEP, Allegedly Pelt Stones At Cops

A massive protest broke out on Thursday after members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) reached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal from various parts of the state. The demonstration was supposed to be a peaceful march against rising unemployment, inflation and New Education Policy (NEP). According to the ground information collected by Republic TV, protesters were asked to end the agitation, however, they allegedly started stone-pelting on security forces and in retaliation, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to bring the law and order situation under control around the sensitive area.

As the protest turned violent, police were also seen assisting those who were injured to the ambulance. The protesters also tried to climb the barricades in the clash with police.

#BREAKING | Bhopal: NSUI workers stage massive protest outside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Police lathi-charge, clash with protestors



Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/aFu22qFIai — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2021

NSUI Protest: Police detains agitators

Few of the protesters were also detained by the police and speaking from the police vehicle, one of the protesters who was also a Congress leader asserted, "it is clear that if you ask for employment you will get lathii-charge, jobless over here are beaten".

What is New Education Policy?

The New National Education Policy was approved in the cabinet on July 29, 2020. The new policy had then replaced the 34-year old education policy paving way for transformational reforms in pre-primary to higher education systems making India a global knowledge superpower. There are several provisions under NEP 2020 including common entrance test (CET) for the government recruitment exam, setting up National Recruitment Agency (NRA), National Research Foundation to boost research works in universities, setting up campuses of international universities in India, and many more.

NSUI's earlier protests

Last month, the Congress-affiliated NSUI staged a protest against the rising fuel prices in Delhi.

The students' outfit carried a two-wheeler on a handcart to the Janpath petrol pump and raised their voice against the increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

"Since the BJP has come to power, citizens are witnessing an ever-increasing trend in the prices of petrol and diesel, and for the same reason, the National Students' Union of India led a protest starting from the NSUI headquarters. The demand was to decrease the fuel prices as the BJP government is constantly elevating the prices, which have become sky-touching since the last few weeks," the outfit said in a statement.