In Mumbai, 53-yr-old Woman Found Dead With Hands, Feet Fastened, Case Registered

The decomposed body of a 53-year old woman was found from an under-construction building in Mumbai on March 14, the police have registered a case in the matter.

The daughter of the deceased person has been questioned by the police and the body has been sent for post mortem, informed the police.

Hands, feet tied before killing

The body of a 53-year old woman was found in a plastic bag on the 12th floor of an under-construction building in the Lalbaug area under the Kalachowki police station jurisdiction on March 12. The Mumbai police said the hands and legs of the deceased person was tied before she was killed.

The police informed the daughter of the victim was interrogated in the matter, “The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Lalbaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody by the police for questioning. Police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem,” said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

