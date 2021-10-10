In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Bust Case, NCB Makes 20th Arrest; 2nd Foreign National Nabbed

In a significant development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made their 20th arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case after one of its teams nabbed a foreign peddler from Mumbai's Goregaon area on Sunday. According to the NCB, the arrested accused is a professional supplier and an important link in the case. Cocaine has been recovered from his possession. He is the second foreign national to be arrested after the Nigerian who was apprehended with 40 tablets of commercial quantity of Ecstasy on October 8. The Nigerian national will be in NCB custody till October 11.

The development comes after the NCB conducted a series of raids in Goregaon on Sunday morning and detained two more people in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. Banned narcotics were seized by the NCB team from those who were detained.

Issuing an official statement, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said, "A team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance in front of Westin Gate, Oberoi garden city, International Business Park, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai and intercepted 01 Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with intermediate quantity of Cocaine on 09.10.2021. This is 20th arrest and 2nd arrest of Foreign National. NCB Mumbai is making effort to explore the foreign linkages of the case on basis of interrogation of the all accused persons. Further investigation is under process."

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.

In follow-up raids after the big drug bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise ship and detained several others who had arrived from Goa. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested eight more people - Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Avin Sahu, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession. Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were nabbed.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Image: Republic TV, ANI