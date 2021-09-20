Last Updated:

In Mumbai, NCB Arrests 2 Nigerian Nationals From Goregaon For Trafficking Mephedrone Drug

Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national on Sunday for allegedly selling drugs in the city. peddling drugs in the city.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Mumbai

Image: Shutterstock


Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Nigerian national on Sunday for allegedly peddling and selling drugs in the city. According to a press release, NCB conducted raids in the Goregaon region and arrested the peddler on Sunday. The NCB seized the drug mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakhs from the possession of the accused, who was later produced in the court after a case was registered against him.

Since early 2020, the NCB has nabbed 32 Nigerian drug dealers and has recovered different types of drugs worth more than Rs 50 crores. Earlier last week, the NCB arrested two more Nigerian drug peddlers after carrying out raids in the Nala Sopara area. These drug dealers were allegedly involved with the peddlers who supplied the drugs to the Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was recently arrested.

As per the NCB, the Nigerian drug peddlers were an accomplice of Ajay Raju Singh, who was also taken into custody following the arrest of Kohli. They were allegedly importing drugs directly from South American countries, mainly Columbia. Following Kohli's and Singh's arrests, the NCB also arrested a few more drug lords.

Armaan Kohli arrested

Earlier in August, Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was arrested following NCB's raid in his Andheri residence. The officials found a small amount of cocaine from his residence and were subsequently sent into NCB's custody till September 1. The NCB arrested actor Armann Kohli after keeping tabs on him for several weeks, who was produced in front of a court and later charged for possession of drugs.

Armaan Kolhi was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Even at the time of his arrest, the NCB officials said in a statement that he was found in an inebriated condition. The NCB first arrested his supplier drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai. The NCB recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from him. The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credits: Shutterstock/ Representative image)

