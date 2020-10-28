In Nikita Tomar murder Case, police Recover Unlicensed Pistol Used By Accused In Shooting

In the Faridabad murder case of Nikita Tomar that took place in broad daylight on Monday, the police have now recovered the murder weapon which was used to shoot the victim. The unlicensed weapon was used by the killer at point-blank range to kill the 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh.

The unlicensed weapon adds another case against the accused Taufeeq, who has been arrested after the shooting. Along with the pistol, the police have also traced their Hyundai i20 car which was captured in the CCTV camera. The owner of the vehicle has been summoned for investigation. It is possible that the car was stolen by the accused to abduct Nikta Tomar, sources said.

Nikita Tomar shot outside her college

Taufeeq had allegedly tried to abduct Nikita in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. The incident took place when the woman was returning home from college after appearing for an exam.

ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi has said that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. In the CCTV footage, Nikita can be seen struggling to break free while Taufeeq forces her. As she refuses to get in the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Mewat. Police also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other. Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. Protests have erupted in Ballabgarh against the brutal murder.

Victim's family alleges inaction of police

Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government had not taken action.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," said the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

