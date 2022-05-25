In Odisha, Man Punished Brutally Over Alleged Theft; Tied And Dragged On A Moving Truck

In a shocking incident from Odisha, a man was tied to a truck with a garland of slippers around his neck and was dragged for almost 15-20 minutes as a punishment for alleged theft. The incident took place at Paradip near the Bhatamundai area along Chandikhol-Paradip road in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district a few days back, however, the video pertaining to the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen tied to a truck while the garland of slippers remains tied around his neck. The video was shot by a local resident, however, no one intervened to stop the driver from committing the horrifying act.

Man punished harshly in Odisha for alleged theft

Notably, this happened after the man was caught red-handed by the driver of the truck when he was trying to flee after allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle. Following this, the driver, along with his helpers, decided to punish the man in their own way and thus, as part of the punishment, they drove the truck with the man tied in front of it and later thrashed him brutally before setting him free.

According to the local people, such kinds of incidents of theft have become common in the area over the past few days, however, the police have not been able to take any action against the culprits thus prompting the drivers to take law into their own hands.

Odisha Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of incident

While no formal police complaint has been lodged so far in the case, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police, Akhileshvar Singh, directing him to initiate an inquiry in the matter and further submit a report within fifteen days from the date of receipt of the notice, i.e, May 24.

As per the notice, the OHRC took the action following a newspaper report calling a serious incident of human rights violation.

This is not the first time when people have tried to take the law into their own hands. In a similar incident that took place last year in August, a man in Madhya Pradesh was tied to a truck and dragged through the streets. This eventually led to the man's death.

Image: Representative Image