IN PICS | Maharashtra's Raigad On High Alert After Boat Carrying AK-47 Rifles, Ammo Found

An unidentified suspicious boat was spotted at Harihareshwar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday.
Locals helped police & authorities to recover the unidentified boat from the sea. Maha Dy CM Fadnavis said that the suspicious boat belongs to an Australian woman & was going from Muscat to Europe.
Three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. A second boat was also found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.
'Neptune Maritime Security', whose sticker was on the boat, informed about the incident of a yacht belonging to them which capsised a few days ago in international waters.