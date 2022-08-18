Last Updated:

IN PICS | Maharashtra's Raigad On High Alert After Boat Carrying AK-47 Rifles, Ammo Found

According to police, three AK-47 rifles were found on the boat. Some bullets were also recovered. Police are present on the spot and a probe is underway.

Astha Singh
Boat carrying Rifles & Ammo Found in Raigad
An unidentified suspicious boat was spotted at Harihareshwar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday.

Locals helped police & authorities to recover the unidentified boat from the sea. Maha Dy CM Fadnavis said that the suspicious boat belongs to an Australian woman & was going from Muscat to Europe.

Officials used a bulldozer to get the boat out of the water at Harihareshwar beach. 

Three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. A second boat was also found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

'Neptune Maritime Security', whose sticker was on the boat, informed about the incident of a yacht belonging to them which capsised a few days ago in international waters. 

An investigation has been launched by police and locals are being questioned. 

A high alert has been sounded in Maharastra's Raigad district after the boat with rifles was found off the Raigad beach. 

