Republic Impact | In PM Modi’s Security Breach Hearing In SC, SG Tushar Mehta Cites Khalistani Terror Video

In his arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited Republic Media Network's Khalistani terror video to the Supreme Court for PM Modi's security breach.

In a massive update to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited Republic Media Network's exclusive report mentioning Khalistani terror video in his arguments as Supreme Court hears the plea. As per the arguments put forward by Solicitor Mehta, the incident has caused an international embarrassment, and it's a matter of cross-border terrorism; thus, NIA officials may assist the probe.

PM security breach: Supreme Court orders preservation of evidence and records

The matter is currently getting heard in the apex court and till now the directions to preserve evidence and records have been provided. The top court has also ordered agencies to cooperate with the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith. Additionally, the SC has also directed Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

Khalistan plot to disrupt PM Modi's rally accessed by Republic

Republic Media Network had accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward. 

In a provocative video (dated January 3) ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally. 

In another visual, it was also shown the close proximity at which protestors were standing to PM Modi's car (a black Toyota Fortuner). The visuals show protestors raising flags, standing less than a kilometre away and a bus of protestors stuck in the traffic, facing the PM's car. A sea of SPG officers and Punjab police officers are seen standing around the PM's cavalcade and the protestors. However, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change.

