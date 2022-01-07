In a massive update to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited Republic Media Network's exclusive report mentioning Khalistani terror video in his arguments as Supreme Court hears the plea. As per the arguments put forward by Solicitor Mehta, the incident has caused an international embarrassment, and it's a matter of cross-border terrorism; thus, NIA officials may assist the probe.

#BREAKING | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentions Khalistani terror video in his arguments as Supreme Court hears plea over PM Modi's security breach



Watch #LIVE updates on Republic TV - https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/Dn9TS05JJb — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2022

PM security breach: Supreme Court orders preservation of evidence and records

The matter is currently getting heard in the apex court and till now the directions to preserve evidence and records have been provided. The top court has also ordered agencies to cooperate with the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith. Additionally, the SC has also directed Punjab and police authorities, SPG, and other Central and State agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.

#BREAKING | "There is also a warning car ahead of PM's car so that in case there is a threat perception, the cavalcade can be stopped. Here the local SP can be seen sipping tea with protesters and warning car was not informed": SG Tushar Mehta tells SChttps://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/kwYfY6rWlq — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2022

Khalistan plot to disrupt PM Modi's rally accessed by Republic

Republic Media Network had accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

In a provocative video (dated January 3) ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally.

#EXCLUSIVE | Khalistan plot to disrupt PM Modi's rally accessed by Republic; Terror group Sikh For Justice announced reward of $100,000 to disrupt PM Modi's rally



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/iWHVMeCIa7 — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022

In another visual, it was also shown the close proximity at which protestors were standing to PM Modi's car (a black Toyota Fortuner). The visuals show protestors raising flags, standing less than a kilometre away and a bus of protestors stuck in the traffic, facing the PM's car. A sea of SPG officers and Punjab police officers are seen standing around the PM's cavalcade and the protestors. However, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change.

Image: Republic World/PTI