In Pune, Panic Ensues At Railway Station Over Unclaimed Object; Police Say Not Explosives

Panic ensued at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Friday when an unclaimed suspicious object that seemed to be gelatin sticks was found. Police immediately evacuated the Pune Railway station after the news of explosive material being found and barricaded the station.

The movement of trains was also stopped for some hours. According to the police, they rushed to the spot after getting the information about the unclaimed suspicious object at Pune railway station that seemed to be gelatin sticks. Pune Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad (BDDS) also reached the spot and started examing the suspicious object. After examining the object, the Pune BDDS clarified that the suspected object was not an explosive material, ensuring further that proper SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) were followed and there was nothing to be worried about.

It is significant to mention that a week ago, a call was received in the Police Control Room (PCR) that issued threats about an explosion.

Gelatin sticks and detonator found at Nagpur station

Meanwhile, a bag with 54 gelatin sticks and a detonator was found outside the main gate of the Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday. A policeman spotted the unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic Police booth outside the main gate of Nagpur Railway Station around 7.30 pm on Monday. After examining the bag for a while and he found a packet of gelatin sticks inside it, an official said according to PTI. Immediately after being alerted, dog squads and the Bomb Defusal and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot.

The Jawans of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The BDDS squad arrived at the spot at around 8 pm and took the bag in its possession, the official said according to PTI.

A detonator was found connected to gelatin sticks with a power circuit in the bag which can be used to trigger a blast. Such gelatin sticks are generally used for setting off a low-intensity explosion in wells or for industrial purposes, the official added. Notably, after that Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel were deployed at the Nagpur railway station for night patrolling.