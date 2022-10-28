In Punjab, BSF Seizes Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition At Indo-Pakistan Border

In a mega-crackdown on terror in Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) with Punjab police officials foiled a massive arms smuggling bid at the Indo-Pakistan border in the Firozpur sector of Punjab. Border Security Force (BSF) officials, in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

On Thursday evening, BSF officials recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab. According to officials, an arms consignment was dropped by the drone from the cross-border. BSF recovered an abandoned bag with assault rifles and ammunition. Around 3 AK-47 rifles, 3 mini AK 47 rifles, 3 pistols, with magazines and 200 rounds have been seized by the officials.

A search operation has been launched by the BSF officials in the area. BSF during the investigation has learned that this consignment was dropped by the drones of the cross border in a bid to smuggle weapons into Punjab.

On October 8, a massive arms smuggling bid was foiled by Punjab Police and four people were arrested. The Counter Intelligence of state police busted cross border drone-based arms smuggling module and arrested four persons.

A huge cache of sophisticated firearms and ammunition was recovered. Around 1 MP-4 Rifle, 17 Pistols, 10 Magazines, 700+ ammunition rounds, Rs. 1.1 crore and 500 grams of heroin were seized by police officials.