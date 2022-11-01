Last Updated:

In Punjab's Amritsar; Robber Shot Dead By Petrol Pump Security Guard; Watch

On Monday, a robber was shot dead by a petrol pump security guard in Punjab's Amritsar. The shocking incident was captured on camera, watch the video here.

On Monday, a robber was shot dead by the security guard of a petrol pump in Punjab’s Amritsar, when the man arrived with his accomplice in a bid to loot the fuel station. The shocking incident was captured on camera.

Two bike-borne robbers allegedly entered the petrol pump located on a highway near Mallian village close to Jandiala Guru in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday evening. According to reports, one of the robbers jumped off the bike and demanded money from the petrol pump personnel at gunpoint. Later, upon witnessing the robber with the gun, charging at the petrol pump employee, the guard hurriedly came towards the robber while holding a firearm. 

While one of the robbers was shot dead by the security guard of the pump, the other fled the scene. After getting information, Punjab police took cognizance of the matter, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused. 

