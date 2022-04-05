In Rajasthan's Karauli, On-ground Visuals Of Violence Expose How Rioters Initiated Clash

In another massive revelation in the Karauli violence case, Republic Media Network accessed five clinchers which clearly indicated that the violence that erupted on April 2 was pre-planned. Moreover, the recent videos showed rioters' unceasing violence in Rajasthan's Karauli. A team of police officers was seen in the violence-hit area as they tried to bring the situation under control, however, miscreants were seen running around with sticks and vandalising several vehicles. A curfew was imposed soon after the incident.

The aftermath of the Karauli violence also showed how shops were destroyed after they were set on fire.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he accused the party of fuelling communal clashes in Karauli. On Monday, CM Ashok Gehlot shockingly blamed BJP for violence and said that saffron party workers were fuelling riots by creating Hindu-Muslim issues. The Rajasthan CM also said that PM Modi should also come forward and condemn the violence irrespective of who's responsible for it. "Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished," he said.

Karauli Communal Violence

On Saturday, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported after stones were pelted at the rally while it was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, according to police. Mobile internet services remained suspended on Sunday and police said they were looking into videos of the violence that were shared on social media platforms.

35 people were left injured after the incident and at least three people are in critical condition. Nine persons were admitted to the Karauli district hospital and one person was sent to Jaipur's SMS hospital while the rest were discharged after primary treatment. About 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4. Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but stated that it is under control.

A day after the clash, CM Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

