In Sheena Bora Murder Case, CBI Tells Special Court They Are Ending Further Investigation

In the latest development in the Sheena Bora murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed a special court about the closure of further probe in the case. The Sheena Bora murder case had come to light in 2015, three years after the crime was committed. Intimation regarding the closure of further investigation into the high-profile case was filed by the CBI before special judge A S Sayyad.

The Central Investigation agency has filed three chargesheets and two supplementary chargesheets naming Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea.

It has also been reported that around 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which began in 2017.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora, who was working in Mumbai, was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, who is a former media executive, and two others. Indrani Mukerjea is a key accused in the case. The other accused persons in the case include former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. Twenty-four-year-old Sheena was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012 over a financial dispute, according to the prosecution. Her body was burnt and buried in a forest in Mumbai's Raigad district. The matter came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Rai in another case and led to the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had got married in 2002, but later became estranged. A family court in Mumbai granted them divorce in October 2019.

