'Threw Weapons In Gurugram': Aaftab As He Continues To Dodge Police Investigation

The gruesome murder case of Shraddha Walker who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla (28) in the National capital brutally in May is certain to send chills down anyone's spine. In the latest development, the Delhi Police officials claimed that the killer Aaftab Poonawalla continued to dodge the police as the investigation goes on in full swing in connection with the case. Officials further claimed that the accused had been making contradictory statements during the investigation.

Aaftab Poonawalla told Delhi police that he threw the saw and blade, that he used to murder Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces, near his office in Gurugram. Notably, Aafab has been misleading the investigation by giving different answers to every question asked by Delhi police officials.

#BREAKING | Killer Aaftab continued to dodge the police as investigation goes on in full swing in the Shraddha murder case. Contradictory statements to the police continue. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/cQsuUYfn4Z — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

Notably, when came to light, the horrifying murder case shocked the nation and it still continues to do so as we learn more each day about the gory details emerging out of the ongoing investigation. The 26-year-old Walker was allegedly strangled to death by Poonawala, who then chopped her body into 35 parts and bought a refrigerator to keep them. Over the span of two to three months, the accused scattered Shraddha's body parts in the city’s Mehrauli forest and surrounding areas.

Delhi HC Gives Nod For Polygraph Test On Aaftab

On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted permission for a Polygraph test on the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla. The development came after Delhi police officials filed a petition on November 21 in the High Court seeking a polygraph test. Notably, the polygraph test will be conducted before the Narco analysis.

Police officials said that the polygraph test, also known as the 'lie detector' test, will be conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala as he has been misleading the investigation. As of now, there is no information on when the polygraph test will be conducted on the accused.