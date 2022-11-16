In Shraddha Murder Case, Republic Accesses 1st CCTV Footage Of Aaftab's Flat Being Probed

In a massive development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Republic TV has accessed the first and exclusive closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The visuals show Delhi Police personnel carrying some evidence from Aaftab Poonawala's rented flat at Chhatarpur in the national capital.

Aaftab (28) has been arrested by the Delhi police for the murder of Shraddha in May this year, chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different places in the national capital over several days.

The police have also recovered 13 body parts from different locations, which will be sent for DNA analysis. The probing team is also likely to approach the dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

According to a senior police official, one of victim Shraddha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. The accused will again be taken to different locations on Wednesday for further probe in the case.

Delhi court allows Narco test on Aaftab

Meanwhile, Delhi Court has allowed a narco test on Aaftab. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started investigating a missing complaint filed by the woman's father.

Sources in Delhi police said that there are multiple discrepancies in Aaftab's statement and there is a possibility that can conduct the mental and psycho-assessment test.

"The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us to understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said.

Cops said that if Aaftab turns out to be mentally unfit or unstable, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.