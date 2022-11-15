In Shraddha Murder, Republic Visits Shop Where Aaftab Bought Meat Cleaver & Garbage Bags

Amid the ongoing probe into the Shraddha murder case, Republic Media Network found out from which shop the accused Aaftab Poonawala purchased the murder weapon. As per the interrogation, Aaftab confirmed that he bought a couple of knives and garbage bags from a nearby shop.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the shop owner said that on Monday, Delhi police along with the accused visited his shop where he admitted that he visited his shop five months back.

"The cops came on Monday afternoon along with the accused, confirmed that five months back and purchased some knives and garbage bags from our shop. He also said that he got hurt by the knives and went to a nearby hospital, which we recommended to him," said the seller

He further said, "It's been five months since he visited us, and every day we come across so many customers, but he was the one who confirmed that he came. I was not present in the shop at the time when he came for the purchase and the worker sold him the products left us two months ago. He bought only knife".

#BREAKING | Massive Republic exclusive on Shraddha murder case. The seller of the shop from where Aaftab brought the meat cleaver speaks to Republic. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/QpqhglzCBp — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Republic confronts Shraddha's killer Aaftab

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police took him to the jungle for the recreation of the scene and to recover the dumped body parts of Shraddha and the weapon used in the heinous crime. In the video, Aaftab can be seen wearing a blue sweater and black pant.

His face was covered with a white cloth as the police escorted him inside the jungle. The accused confessed to the police during interrogation that he used to take the pieces of the dead body for disposal at 2 a.m. due to the little movement of people at this hour.

Republic TV also confronted Aaftab and questioned him, but the accused stayed silent. The Delhi police is probing the conspiracy angle, whether Aaftab pre-planned and rented the Chhatarpur flat to kill Shraddha as the murder took place within three days of them moving in.