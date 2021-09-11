In Supreme Court On Sept 10: From 'Red Ant Soup Vs COVID' To Women Navy Officers' Pensions

On September 10, the Supreme Court heard proceedings on a handful of relevant matters. From stating that a magistrate is not a competent authority for extension of time to complete investigating Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases to rejecting a plea claiming 'red ant chutney' can prevent COVID-19 infection, the top court opined on these matters.

Here's a summary of advancements on different matters before the Supreme Court on September 10:

Magistrate cannot extend probe time in UAPA matters, states SC

A three-judge bench headed by Justice UU Lalit and comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Belam M Trivedi stated that the only competent authority to consider a request to extend probe time in UAPA matters would be the Special Courts set up under National Investigating Agency Act. The SC ruled that magistrates are not legally competent under the relevant provisions of the UAPA provisions to extend the time allotted to investigating agencies to complete probes in matters charged with provisions of the Act.

"So far as all offences under the UAPA are concerned, the Magistrate's jurisdiction to extend time under the first proviso in Section 43-D(2)(b) is non existent," the Bench stated

The hearing pertains to a plea filed by Sadique from Madhya Pradesh against the chief judicial magistrate of Bhopal, who had given his nod to extend the investigation in a case booked under UAPA provisions. Further, the magistrate had rejected the bail application of the accused stating that the investigation agency had failed to file a chargesheet within a prescribed time of 90 days. Keeping this in consideration, the magistrate's order to reject the bail plea has been waived off. The Bench held that special courts alone had the jurisdiction to extend the probe time. Besides the ruling, the top court granted bail to the accused, in absence of a chargesheet in the case.

Supreme Court directs the Indian Navy to rework on pension plan of 5 retired women officers

Pursuant to the pension plan of five women who are short of service commission officers, the SC directed the Navy to waive off the interest on their gratuity refund. The petitioners in the case had further stated that the demand for interest on gratuity was completely 'unjustified and untenable'. Reportedly, the five officers did not receive a permanent commission amount as they had been released from service before September 6, 2008.

In March 2020, the top court had ordered that women who are enrolled as short service commission officers in the navy, and who continued their service even before September 6, 2008, would be eligible for the grant of permanent commission. The top court directed the Indian Navy to pay dues to the concerned officers. They were asked to calculate arrears from the date when they completed minimum pensionable service tenure as per the March order.

SC rejects plea claiming 'red ant chutney' prevents COVID-19

In a plea claiming that 'red ants chutney' can prevent the COVID-19 infection, the top court said that the combination of red ant chutney or its soups by tribal communities is used for medicinal and therapeutic purposes basis their traditional knowledge, in which, the court is not competent to remark upon. The petitioner, who hails from Bathudi Tribal Adibasi Community, had approached the court claiming at 'Kaai' and chutney are prepared using red ants, mixed with green chillies to make potent prevention against COVID. He had claimed that the combination helps in boosting one's immunity and prevents infection.