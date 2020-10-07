In Sushant Case, AIIMS Was To Opine On Cooper; Suicide/murder Police Will Say: Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference minutes later Rhea Chakraborty left Byculla Jail after Bombay HC granted her bail in the drug related case. Briefing the media, Vikas Singh demanded a fresh forensic team in the case and went on to question AIIMS Forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta's 'casual' and utterly explosive statement made to him in about Sushant Singh's death investigation.

"Dr Sudhir Gupta had met me a year back. His lawyer was a very senior lawyer (Mr Sharan), we were in the same chamber. When he (Mr Sharan) died, Dr Gupta approached me to look after his legal matters, and we kept in touch. And so, even before the case (Sushant's case) was referred to him by CBI he was always questioning the way Cooper Hospital has functioned in this matter," he said, adding the biggest twist - "And when I sent him photos taken by Sushant's sister he immediately commented it's death by strangulation and it can't be death by hanging."

"What credibility one can attach when he completely upturned his statement. Suicide cannot be declared by a medical team, it is CBI's job. Action should be taken against AIIMS team and CBI should look into the conduct of AIIMS team," highlighted Vikas Singh in the press conference.

"It is questionable what AIIMS team has done in the past few days. We don't have the report. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, in fact, told me that 200% it is a strangulation case. If a senior doctor gave such an irresponsible statement just by looking at the photograph, I don't know what to make of the report in the end. It was a loose comment to make on his part. He just had to give an opinion because he never saw Sushant's body. Whether it is suicide or not, doesn't come under AIIMS jurisdiction, that is for the police to do. So, the kind of report he has made raises questions on his credibility."

He added, "Their work was to analyse and comment on Cooper Hospital's report. They went on the site, that is not their job, it is of CBIs. His team's members kept coming and commenting on the case, and that suggests irresponsible behaviour. How did they give out leaks? This is against medical council's regulations. The report is confidential and till date hasn't come out in public platform and yet they continued to make leaks in the media," Singh told in the press briefing.

Stressing the family wants a 'proper' opinion, Singh demanded a fresh forensic team as the panel brought by Dr. Sudhir Gupta could be 'manipulated', Singh said.

Talking about Rhea's bail in the narcotics case, Singh said, "Did she inform the doctors that Sushant was consuming drugs that she procured for him. Getting a bail in this case is not a big case. The real case is Rhea administering drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. As far as Showik is concerned, HC has found something grave against him."

In his conversation with Republic TV on August 22, Dr Sudhir Gupta had claimed that the crime scene had been 'forensically unsuitable for evidence.' His flop-flop in then calling it a 'suicide' drew heated reactions and eyebrows. The CBI then clarified that they were still probing all angles, while AIIMS also stated that any information about this report must been obtained from the CBI. Neither corroborated Dr Sudhir Gupta's claims.

