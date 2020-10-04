In Sushant Case, Arnab Goswami Makes Massive Announcement: 'Final Proof At 10am On Monday'

Is the Sushant Singh Rajput case ‘truth’ out with an unofficial leak from the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)? No, Republic Media Network is set to reveal explosive final evidence that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed.

On Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has promised that a final truth will be revealed on the network at 10 am on Monday, that will be a rude wake up call to those celebrating the unofficial leaks that have come out in recent days.

READ: In Sushant Case, 'Foregone Conclusion' Brings Out Shekhar Suman's 'warning For Long Time'

Selective Leaks In Sushant case

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been told to them. On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidences. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared is analysing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

In the course of Republic TV's investigation, several testimonies have been accessed, many people coming on record saying Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant a night before the actor's death.

READ:Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Says 'we Will Win' Amid Probe Updates

READ:On Tape Or Video? Swamy Raises Questions Over AIIMS Unofficial Leak In Sushant Case

READ:In Sushant Case, Shock Over AIIMS Unofficial Leak; Dr Sudhir Gupta Preempting CBI?