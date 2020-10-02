In Sushant Case, CBI Director To Decide On Adding '302' Murder Charge; File To Be Handed

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) Director will take a decision on whether Section 302 of the IPC (Murder) will be added to the case. This comes as the CBI is set to begin its second leg of investigation in the late actor's death case. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner.

According to sources, the CBI director will examine the case files and could sign-off on adding Section 302 tomorrow, after AIIMS submit a report on its forensic findings. It was earlier reported that the team of experts will be releasing an official statement, that could be about the findings of their analysis, on Saturday. The team’s report, which allegedly did not rule out the murder angle, had become a massive talking point before.

AIIMS report brings out lapses by Mumbai Police-Cooper Hospital

The team of AIIMS doctors had analysed the port-mortem report submitted by the Mumbai Police and photographic evidences in the report submitted to the CBI. As per sources, the report has not ruled out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet. As per sources, the AIIMS team has raised lapses in the autopsy report by Cooper Hospital, over ligature marks on the body. Mumbai Police also passed the buck on the collection of urine sample and a drug test to the forensic team, sources said.

The only statement till now had been from Dr Sudhir Gupta Chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board, who had then said, “AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.”

CBI probe's second leg to begin soon

The CBI is expected to map out their future plan of action within this week, sources had told Republic. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house on the morning of June 14 when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. On Wednesday, Republic Media Network reported that the AIIMS report does not rule out any angle in Sushant's case, including the murder angle which is being allegedly backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory'. Siddharth Pithani is said to have been summoned on Tuesday and may file his statement as a witness under Section 164.

Last week Vikas Singh had said that a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by him "indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide." He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case.

