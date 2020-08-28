In Sushant Case, CBI Reveals Probe Details, Says 'investigation On For Both Angles'

A week into the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has shared an update into the probe. The agency has confirmed that they are examining the angles of both homicide and abetment to suicide. The officers are also nowhere near achieving closure in the case, it has been revealed.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Probe LIVE Updates: CBI Grills Rhea, Showik; NCB Gives Update Of Case

CBI updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, among other allegations, in the FIR registered by Patna police. However, the suicide theory, as initially claimed by Mumbai Police, has received massive flak with numerous statements, photo and video evidences and numerous statements from Sushant’s associates contradicting the theory, and hinting at ‘murder.’ The CBI has now confirmed that they are investigating both the angles, abetment to suicide and homicide.

They have also stated that a large part of the probe is still left. No statement has also been recorded before the magistrate as per Section 164.

READ:Rhea & Showik Grilled Separately By CBI In Sushant Probe; Pithani At HQ With 4 Unknowns

The CBI was questioning Rhea on Friday. Her brother Showik too was present at the DRDO guesthouse, having been summoned multiple times already, but he was grilled separately. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been spotted, on a daily basis, first at Sushant’s residence, where cook Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant were asked to recreate the scene, and once again was snapped on Friday. The officers have also made visits to various locations, like Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, the resort where Sushant-Rhea lived, the bank where Sushant held an account, among other locations.

This is apart from the ED probing the money-laundering angle and the Narcotics Control Bureau also conducting separate investigations into the case.

READ:Rhea Chakraborty's Document Checklist For CBI Grilling In Sushant Case Accessed; List Here

READ:Shekhar Suman Slams Rhea's 'manicured' Interview, Questions Maligning Of Sushant's Family