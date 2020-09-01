In Sushant Case Drug Angle, 4 'big Names' Under Lens: 1 Actor, 1 Filmmaker & 2 Politicians

In a sensational development, sources from investigative agencies that are probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof.

Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. This comes as an explosive development amid investigative agencies probing into Rhea Chakraborty's link to purported drug cartel. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. It has not yet summoned anyone in the case but sources have told Republic TV that Rhea is likely to be summoned first. With the massive revelation of an actor, politicians and filmmaker being under the scanner of the agencies, the drug angle in the Sushant death case that was revealed first by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to get bigger.

'Rhea indirectly linked with a smaller drug cartel'

Based on Siddharth Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with a drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation, sources informed Republic Media Network, adding that the quizzing of a person named Gaurav Arya will throw more light on this matter. Gaurav Arya has turned up in Mumbai for grilling by ED, and had told Republic that he did know Rhea but not Sushant, but claimed he was last in touch with Rhea in 2017.

Sources also said that Rhea never used to procure the drugs and marijuana directly, and that Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring. The network of drug dealer 'Chinku Pathan' in South Bombay and another individual by the name “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu are being probed.

On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger. "Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substances and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

