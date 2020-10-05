In Sushant Case, Explosive SSR AIIMS Tape Shreds Suicide Theory, Exposes Massive U-turn

In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, several media outlets, since the past two days, have quoted AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who has unofficially claimed that "Sushant's death is a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out." The panel of AIIMS doctors was re-evaluating the late actor's post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them. However, there has not been an official statement either from the AIIMS or the CBI which has the report submitted to them by the AIIMS. Now, in light of this, Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete u-turn - the biggest flip-flop in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been exposed in Republic Media Network's #SushantAIIMSTape.

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death and will silence the 'suicide theorists'. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who was the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. "Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore," he had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has Whatsapp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. He had also subsequently openly questioned the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

Full text of conversation between Dr Sudhir Gupta & Prakash Singh:

'The crime scene was not protected as well'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I will have a look at it and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?

Prakash Singh: The crime scene was not protected as well.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That was a destruction of evidence.

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I had never given permission to open the room of Sunanda Pushkar for 4 years.

Prakash Singh: Yes

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: After that, there had been a case of D.K. Ravi, IAS in Bangalore.

Prakash Singh: Yes, Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: So I have clarified that...

Prakash Singh: Okay, please tell me...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The chairman of the medical board...

Prakash singh: Sir, let me write down.

--------------------------------------------

'Crime scene has been contaminated'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The crime scene is investigated by the forensic...

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That has been done. I mean, that must have been done. So that report also.

Prakash Singh: so, which has been prepared of the crime scene, right?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: yes, crime scene. And you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated.

Prakash Singh: AIIMS board is surprised to observe that the crime scene...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Was not kept intact. We cannot call it destruction. So, it has been contaminated and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity.

Prakash Singh: It was contaminated.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: and not forensically suitable for further...

Prakash Singh: and forensically?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: not suitable for examination for credible forensic evidences.

--------------------------------------------

'He was taken directly to the mortuarty'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: There is a rule of investigation. The police involved primarily, are not the final investigators. There is the Sessions court and the High Court after that. Then there is the Supreme Court. We can take the judgement of the Supreme Court as final. When a primary state police knows that there is any dispute and contest in demand, the High Court or state government can transfer it to a higher agency. So, till the time the case is not pulled down and settled by the judiciary, they have to keep all the evidences and places from where the body has been recovered intact. The closure can be opened only with the approval of the judiciary. Like in the case of Sunanda Pushkar...

Prakash Singh: When had the CBI written to the AIIMS board?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: They have written to us yesterday.

Prakash Singh: Yesterday, which is the 21st?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: 21.08.2020.

Prakash Singh: And examination of everything?

Dr Sudhir Gupta: It's written...It's therefore requested that a medical board of doctors of AIIMS in Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence in Mumbai at the earliest. Necessary medical papers related to death of SSR will be sent shortly... So we are waiting for them. After that, we will analyse it, find the loopholes...Why did they not mention time of death. The criteria is...He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...After that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed.

'200% death by strangulation': AIIMS doctor to Sushant's family

The CBI had quizzed doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital late August and reexamined the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI had raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death had been skipped in the report. The CBI team had also questioned the Mumbai police why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh expressed his ‘frustration’ with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that is probing the actor’s death. The advocate claimed that the premier agency was ‘delaying’ the conversion of the case from abetment to suicide to murder. He claimed a doctor from the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that is working on the forensic report of the case, had told him, on the basis of the photos of his mortal remains, had confirmed that SSR’s death was 'caused by strangulation.'

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Subsequent to Dr Sudhir Gupta's alleged leak, Vikas Singh said:

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

'Rhea met Sushant on June 13'?

In the course of Republic TV's investigation, several testimonies have been accessed, many people coming on record saying Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant a night before the actor's death. BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vikekanand Gupta claimed that the late actor met Rhea Chakraborty on June 13. He also said that he is willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case. Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was present at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on June 15, joined the BJP leader to make an explosive claim that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence a night before he died.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Since then, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have started the investigation into an alleged money laundering and drug angle in connection to the actor's death. More than 20 persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested, whereas several prominent personalities have been summoned by the NCB.

Numerous angles that have come forward in the case are yet to be investigated and persons who ostensibly should be questioned haven't. The alleged link to the death of Disha Salian has also not been investigated. In light of this, the #SushantAIIMSTape raises even more questions.

