In Sushant Case, First Confirmed Reveal From AIIMS Report Detailed By Dr Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday shared that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health had asked AIIMS forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta to answer his questions on the investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem. The two met and in his tweets announcing this, Dr Subramanian Swamy revealed the first public details of the AIIMS board report into Sushant's death.

On direction of Ministry of Health, in compliance with the letter of Chairman of the Parliament's Standing Committee, to Secretary of MHFW, Dr. Sudhir Gupta met me today to apprise me of the non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case. These will be shared in the next tweet. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

He put forth that the AIIMS board had pointed out seven shortcomings by the Cooper Hospital's post-mortem - something Dr Sudhir Gupta appears to have left out in his 'selective leaks'. Dr Swamy then said that he is moving for an official evaluation by the Health Ministry's medical board of the post mortem. He said that this was necessary to be done before the CBI can conclude its case.

I am moving through the official process for a more thorough evaluation by the MH&FW’s Medical Board of the post mortem on SSR done by Dr Cooper hospital & based on the seven shortcomings of post-mortem pointed out by AIIMS Board.This is necessary before CBI can conclude. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

General Secretary of Virat Hindustan Sangam, Jagdish Shetty, who is a close aide of Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter on Thursday and reiterated that the Parliament Committee has directed the Health Secretary to provide an explanation of important points raised by Swamy.

Jagdish Shetty also shared the letter addressed to Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by Dr. Ramgopal Yadav of the Parliament Committee wherein he has asked to furnish requisite details to Dr. Subramanian Swamy.

Shri RamGopal Yadav, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Health directs the Health Secretary to furnish all details to Dr @Swamy39 on the queries raised by Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 regarding the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput & AIIMS forensic Report pic.twitter.com/iCenhn5Ii7 — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) October 15, 2020

Days after the AIIMS medical panel, constituted on the request of the CBI, began looking into the reports of Sushant's death, Republic Media Network had spoken to Dr Sudhir Gupta who was then of the view that the crimescene had been contaminated or destroyed to a point where it was not fit for the forensic evaluation of any sanctity. WhatsApp chats of Dr Sudhir Gupta had also seen him raising numerous questions about Cooper Hospital's lapses while conducting its autopsy.

However, in a massive somersault against his own apprehensions, the AIIMS Forensic Head, months after, began peddling the suicide theory, in 'selective leaks' to certain media houses. Republic had exposed this flip-flop in #SushantAIIMSTape expose and had even revealed how he had told SSR's family lawyer Vikas Singh that Sushant's death was "200%" by strangulation after seeing a photo shared by Vikas Singh.

Last week, Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health posing a list of five questions that he wanted Dr Sudhir Gupta to answer. This was given a nod by Committee Chairman Ramgopal Yadav. Dr Sudhir Gupta has maintained a low profile since his selective leaks, while AIIMS and the CBI have issued statements making no mention of what he had claimed. Sushant's family's lawyer has not ruled out moving court over Dr Gupta's u-turn and has as such sought a fresh panel's constitution in a letter to the CBI Director.

