In Sushant Case, Read Arnab Goswami's Full Announcement On Final Facts At Monday 10 Am

Republic Media Network, in all its channels on Monday at 10 AM, will reveal an explosive final truth that will clarify doubts of those seemingly convinced by the unofficial leak by AIIMS representative on Saturday. On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made an announcement wherein he promised delivery of the uncompromised truth in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after taking the Network's as well as premier investigation agencies' findings into consideration.

Speaking on the final truth that will be aired at 10 AM on Monday, Arnab Goswami said:

"Since yesterday, I have been beseeched and swayed with calls from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, his supporters, all of who have been distressed and felt absolutely betrayed by this terrible plant, that was put out quoting Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic department of AIIMS that Sushant’s case was a simple case of suicide. I was horrified and everyone who called me, asked me, ‘what can we now expect? How on earth did this happen? When facts were completely contrary to what is being claimed, and why is the AIIMS forensic department chief seen in a tearing hurry?'."

"'Sudhir Gupta has been in an inexplicable hurry to declare the case a suicide. Is there pressure on them? Are they responding to pressure? What happened to the professional examination of the facts which we were promised, when cross-examination of the witness and custodial detention has not happened, when the Disha Salian case is not being opened up, when Siddharth Pithani is not being taken into custody. When there is no approval, the 164 statements have not been taken, when CBI is not been allowed to even literally start its work, because it’s been kept pending by AIIMS for almost 2-3 weeks, then how is it?' people asked me, that the AIIMS has decided and announced that it is a case of simple suicide?"

"Now, since I received all these calls, we have gone back deep into our investigation and I can tell all the viewers of Republic TV, please do not get disheartened. We are going to put out the final fact, recordings, tapes, and I can’t say more at this stage because I know who our enemies are. But we are going to put out the final proof in this matter, and that will be at 10 in the morning on Monday, that is tomorrow. So this can go across to all our supporters and viewers. Don’t get disheartened."

On being asked about the unofficial leak by AIIMS forensic panel headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta on Saturday, Arnab Goswami said

"Well, we should ask Sudhir Gupta that. Sudhir Gupta is the same person who has been having these conversations allegedly with several channels, but Dr Sudhir Gupta should answer the nation, isn’t he the same person who said, ‘ I will not put out any information, the information will be put by the CBI, that the AIIMS is only an input on it. I am not going to make any press announcements’? If that is the case, why did Sudhir Gupta, right when the campaign for 302 had become major, hurriedly on a Saturday morning give an interview to ANI that he has completed the investigation and it is a suicide?"

"And after this investigation has come out, where is Sudhir Gupta? Where is he hiding? Let him come and explain if he has not made a statement to this effect, then he should come out and say that he has been misquoted. If he has said that it is a suicide, then let him come out and given an interview to everyone saying, ‘I have concluded, it is suicide. The CBI should not file any other case and that CBI investigation should be one of suicide.’ Now, one cannot have selective leaks. It is now up to Sudhir Gupta to explain to the people of this country, since he is the person being quoted. In a public investigation, leaks cannot be allowed. If he has said this, he should give video interviews, record himself and put out a statement and I think AIIMS should also put out a statement, the director of AIIMS to whom Mr Sudhir Gupta reports and the Health Ministry, under which AIIMS comes, should also come out and say that this is the statement."

"What I find completely unacceptable and unforgivable is that Dr Sudhir Gupta is being quoted by all, but he is not coming out with detailed exposes on his own. If he has spoken to certain channels because they quoted him yesterday, then he should come out with that statement. NDTV has quoted him yesterday among all the channels. I don’t know if NDTV would like to play the recording of the conversation with Dr Sudhir Gupta, where he has said so. I don’t think NDTV or any of the other channels that have quoted him have got an official interview with him."

"If it is an unofficial interview, if it is a plant, I don’t know what’s going on. Several channels quoted him but we have not had an official statement from Sudhir Gupta, and I think that is very necessary now, given the gravity of the matter. Such serious matters cannot be decided on the basis of plants or leaks, that is not appropriate. I think we are in the right position and in legitimate pursuit of the matter, we would want to ask if that was an official or unofficial statement."

