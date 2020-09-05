Sushant Case: 'Sandip Ssingh, Mystery Girl Being Questioned By CBI', Says Smita Parikh

Two names who have been under the lens in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are finally being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh, who also recorded her statement with the investigating agency on Saturday, revealed that Sandip Ssingh and the ‘mystery girl’ were being questioned at the DRDO guesthouse. It has also emerged that Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty is also being questioned.

CBI questioning 3 names ‘close’ to Sushant

Smita Parikh on her way out of the DRDO guesthouse after recording her statement claimed that Sandip Ssingh and the ‘mystery girl’ were inside. When asked who the ‘mystery girl’ was, she responded, “She is the one who has been in the news in the last few days.” She also revealed that she has not been called for further questioning and when probed further, said, “I will give all details later.’

A ‘mystery girl’ had been spotted in numerous videos from June 14, the day Sushant was found dead. The woman was snapped alongside police officials, and also near the bed at Sushant’s house in the videos.

Sandip Ssingh too had also been present at the venue, and Smita on Republic TV had claimed that he was ‘ordering people around’ at Sushant’s house on June 14. Sandip was also present in the ambulance that took Sushant’s body to Cooper Hospital for the post-mortem. Right from his decision to choose Cooper Hospital, his actions at the hospital, as claimed by Surjit Singh Rathore, and seen in videos, he has been making headlines.

Sandip has been evading media in the last few days, as revealed in numerous sting operations by Republic TV.

Mahesh Shetty is one of Sushant’s closest friends, who was also his co-star in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. Mahesh is reportedly the last person Sushant had called, before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Meanwhile, apart from the CBI questioning, the investigation by Narcotics Control Bureau is also making headway. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested and remanded till September 9. Rhea is set to be summoned at 5 PM on Saturday.

