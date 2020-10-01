In Sushant Case, Siddharth Pithani May Turn CBI Witness, File statement Under 164 In Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate-teammate Siddharth Pithani may turn a witness in the actor’s death investigation currently underway, top sources have told Republic. He could record a statement with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Section 164. Pithani, who had been questioned by the CBI multiple times, might have already reached Delhi for the proceedings.

Siddharth Pithani to turn witness?

As per top sources, Pithani has been placed under the CBI radar and is being monitored by the authorities. He had been one of the people in the house in Mumbai's Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14. Pithani has been the only one to give details of the arrival of ‘outsiders’ at the residence, on June 13, a day allegedly before the unfortunate event occurred.

The development came amid reports that the CBI could re-examine suspects like Pithani including producer Sandip Ssingh after the AIIMS medico-legal was handed to it.

Pithani in his statement to the CBI had claimed that Sushant had fainted upon hearing the news of Disha Salian’s death, a week before his death. After gaining consciousness, he stated ‘I will be killed’ and sought protection. With live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also leaving the house with Sushant’s laptop and other devices, SSR had been worried, Pithani told in his statement to CBI, as per sources.

The other people in the house on June 14 were SSR's staff Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh. The CBI had recreated the scene from the day along with these two and Pithani and questioned them multiple times.

Dipesh, meanwhile, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, along with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, and another Sushant Singh Rajput staff Samuel Miranda for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Republic TV has recently tracked Neeraj to Delhi, and as per sources, he has been employed by an actor who is close to Rhea.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted its forensic report of the Sushant case to the CBI. As per sources, the team has not ruled out the homicide angle. The development had come in the wake of the CBI releasing a statement, amid impatience from a section of ‘SSRians’ about 'justice', that a 'systematic' investigation was being done and that no angles had been ruled out.

