In Sushant Case, Vikas Singh Exposes Sudhir Gupta Correspondence; Threatens To Move Court

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS panel examining the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had seen an original photo of the actor's body and was "200%" certain it was death by strangulation, the family's lawyer advocate Vikas Singh had said a few days earlier. Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday night, he shed more light on the stunning disclosure and buttressed it with more facts and a sequence of events, making it clear that he intends to pursue what he sees as a malicious lapse by Dr Sudhir Gupta, with the CBI, the courts and the MCI.

Singh disclosed the series of events that led him to contact the CBI director and demand a fresh forensic team to look into the case after Dr. Gupta went public with his finding that said Sushant died by suicide in what Vikas Singh and Republic's #SushantAIIMSTape expose have demonstrated were suspicious circumstances.

"When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said I'm not interested in any help, I'm only interested in the truth. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant's sister Meetu at the site. There were two photos floating around, a morphed one which somebody had created and the one Meetu had taken from her camera. So I sent him Meetu's photos and his immediate, spontaneous reaction was that if this photo is genuine, then this line he sees on Sushant's neck is a 200% death by strangulation. When I asked him if he should see other reports, he said if this photo is genuine, then its death by strangulation. This kind of mark will not come by the cloth with which he is supposed to have hanged," Singh said.

Moreover, the lawyer said that Dr Sudhir Gupta had spoken to him on a WhatsApp call where he talked about death by strangulation and regrets he didn't record it. "I'm not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I'm sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed."

The advocate slammed Gupta for declaring the death a suicide and observed that death by hanging need not be suicide. "Dr. Sudhir Gupta had no business to say it was suicide, it could have been death by hanging. Death by hanging need not be suicide. If someone gives him [Sushant] something that makes him unconscious and then hangs him, it is death by hanging. So can't say it is suicide."

Vikas Singh said he is in touch with the best forensic doctors from other countries and has taken their opinions. Though, he expressed faith that CBI will respond appropriately to the family's letter.

The lawyer opined that there's an attempt to justify whatever the Mumbai Police has done in the case and taken it in the same route. "Hence I've told CBI Gupta's role should be examined and who he spoke to should be found. I will also write to the Medical Council of India and if the CBI doesn't do anything, I will also go to the court."

Republic was the first to reveal that Dr Sudhir Gupta had on August 22, a day after being referred the case by the CBI, that he was of the view that the crime scene had been contaminated or destroyed to such a point that it was not fit for the forensic evaluation of any sanctity. WhatsApp chats of Dr. Sudhir Gupta from even had seen him raising numerous questions about Cooper Hospital's lapses while conducting its autopsy.

