In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, NDPS Court Rejects Siddarth Pithani's Bail Plea

In a big development in the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the late actor's former flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Court rejects Siddharth Pithani's bail plea

While rejecting the bail plea of Siddarth Pithani, the NDPS court said that it did not find merit in his application. It is important to note that this is not the first time that Pithani's bail application has been rejected. It was turned down once before. However, he was released from police custody for a limited time for his wedding. Siddharth Pithani reportedly got married on 25 June and was granted permission for the same for a few days.

Siddharth Pithani granted parole for his wedding

Earlier in June, a special NDPS court in Mumbai granted parole to Siddharth Pithani, a former roommate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and an accused in a drug case, for his wedding scheduled on June 26. Siddarth Pithani has been granted 10-days parole for his wedding, to surrender on July 2.

Pithani, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on May 28 in the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. Last week, Pithani had requested bail on several grounds, one of which was his wedding on June 26. However, Pithani later withdrew his application and pleaded for an interim bail for his wedding. Special judge VV Vidwans rejected his bail plea and granted him parole till July 2.

Pithani was arrested on charges of procuring and helping Rajput get narcotics substances under section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, NCB had said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14 last year. Following the actor's death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry based on some WhatsApp chats. Several people were arrested by the NCB under the NDPS Act in the case and most of them are out on bail currently.

(Image: PTI, Unsplash, Twitter-@Pithani21)