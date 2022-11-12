In Tamil Nadu, 3 Youths Arrested In Chennai For Alleged Links With Terror Organisation

In Tamil Nadu, three youths were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement with terrorist organizations. The arrests were made by the Chennai police after conducting raids at the respective houses of the accused in three different localities-- Tondaiyarpet, Patel Nagar, and Netaji Nagar.

The three accused, identified as Zahir Hussain (20), Nawaz (19) and Nagoor Meeran (22) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities. All of them work at the same mobile shop in Burma Bazaar, located in Parrys Corner, Chennai.

How were three youths arrested?

Last night, all three accused had an encounter with the traffic police officials as they were riding on the same two-wheeler while returning from work. The traffic police signalled them to stop but they tried to flee the spot. However, the traffic officer managed to knock them down while they tried to escape.

Police made a shocking recovery from the bag seized. They found cell phones and also recovered a note containing information on how to make explosives. The youths were taken to the Kasimedu Fishing Port Police Station for interrogation. After being interrogated for several hours by the Intelligence Division police, they were handed over to the Royapuram police station. As per the sources, the note that was accessed from the bag hinted at their alleged link to terrorist organisations.

It is pertinent to mention that one of the three accused Nagoor Meeran's connection has been established with a terrorist organisation and he has been arrested. While the remaining two accused are being interrogated. However, the police have denied addressing the issue and assured that once the investigation is completed, they will provide the details.

