In Tamil Nadu, 44-year-old Man Dies In Custody; Police Claim 'seizure' As Reason

In a shocking incident of alleged custodial death, a 44-year-old man, who was detained for questioning by Tamil Nadu police has been reported dead. The deceased have been identified as Siva Subramanian, a resident of Panangattur. The detained man died on Monday after he was rushed to the government hospital from Nagapattinam sub-jail, where he was lodged.

Siva Subramanian was arrested by the police based on a complaint of physical assault. Siva, who was working for a cycle company, accompanied his brother Ganesh and Rajagopal to meet Venkatesh, one who had borrowed Rs 95,000 from Ganesh. Following an altercation, the trio got into a physical fight where Siva, along with others, attacked Venkatesh.

Based on Venkatesh’s complaint, Siva Subramanian was arrested by police who then sent him to Nagapattinam sub-jail on June 9. According to the police, Siva suffered from fits while inside the jail and was taken to Nagapattinam Government hospital for treatment. However, he soon passed away. Meanwhile, the police have dismissed claims of alleged custodial death and said that the accused was treated well. An inquiry was held by the magistrate, who arrived at the hospital after Siva’s death.

Meanwhile, as the police make claims against chances of custodial death, BJP state president K Annamalai came out to question the Tamil Nadu government over the same. Raising concerns over the death on Twitter, the BJP leader alleged that there has been “seven lock-up deaths in the last one year.” He further questioned the CM Stalin-led government and asked, “What is the status of the Commission set up for reforms to be carried out in the police?”

Tamil Nadu custodial death

The alleged custodial death from Nagapattinam comes only weeks after a young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near the Kellys area in Chennai. Later, three policemen were booked in the custodial death of Vignesh, after the post-mortem report revealed contusions in several body parts. The post-mortem report is in sharp contrast to the statement made by the police that claimed that the 25-year-old had a small injury and passed away after suffering from fits. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased also accused the police and claimed that the officers had offered them Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.

Image: REPUBLIC/PTI