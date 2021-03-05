In 'Tandav' case, SC grants relief to Amazon Prime executive; comments on OTT guidelines

The Supreme Court on Friday granted relief to Amazon Prime Video’s India Head Aparna Purohit in the case against the web series Tandav for hurting religious sentiments and inappropriate portrayal of police. The apex court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over her plea for an anticipatory bail in the FIRs lodged against her and others related to the web series. The court also mentioned the recent guidelines issued by the Centre on the regulation of Over-the-Top content and sought provisions to take action against digital platforms.

As per PTI, The Supreme Court bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy asked Aparna Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation of the case. She was also asked to make the Centre a party in the case, as it issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The judges also stated that the government’s regulations on OTT platforms were mere guidelines and did not provide any provision to take action against digital platforms. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, assured that the Centre will consider taking the appropriate steps and that any such guidelines or regulations will be presented in front of the court.

A day before, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's submission of the recently passed guidelines.

Aparna Purohit had challenged the Allahabad High Cout order that did not give her relief in the case, last week. She, along with other persons related to the team of Tandav, have been accused of hurting religious sentiments with alleged jokes on Hindu deities and an inappropriate portrayal of the UP police and a character modelled on the prime minister.

The makers of the political thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, among others, pulled down the controversial scenes and once again issued an apology.

