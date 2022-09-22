In a big back-to-back development following the ED filing its chargesheet in the TRP rigging case, sources told Republic TV that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the criminal conspiracy in the TRP case. As per sources, the fabrication of evidence will be probed. Moreover, sources revealed that the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and its officials are also under the scanner for bribery to BARC.

No Evidence Against Republic TV in TRP case: PTI referencing ED's chargesheet

A day earlier, the Press Trust of India revealed that ED's chargesheet submitted before a special court in Mumbai made it clear that "no evidence" was found against Republic TV in the TRP case. The central agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in November 2020 based on the Mumbai Police's FIR. While the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had addressed a press briefing on October 8, 2020, alleging the busting of the 'manipulation of TRP' racket and naming Republic TV, it had turned out that the FIR filed on October 6, 2020, had no mention of Republic.

Rather, it was India Today, as well as other channels that were named. The PTI report from Wednesday said, “The alleged role of Republic TV (ArG Outliers) in bribing/influencing panel households to watch republic TV or Republic Bharat channels was probed thoroughly. It then became evident that the investigation done by Mumbai police was at variance with the investigation done by the ED, the charge sheet said".

PTI also cited the final TRP report clarifying that the panel households denied having taken money for watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat. Citing that regional managers who confessed to paying household panels to watch select television channels denied doing the same for Republic TV, the chargesheet stressed that no evidence was found against it, “either by the statement or by digital data evidence". Meanwhile, multiple media reports mentioned that an investigation into the channel India Today is ongoing.