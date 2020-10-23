In TRP Case, OpIndia's Tape Of Witness Allegedly Being Coerced To Name Republic With CBI

In a massive development amid the ongoing Mumbai police probe into the alleged TRP scam, the CBI has received the alleged 'witness coercion' tape which revealed attempts to frame Republic in the same scam on Friday. The tape- released by OpIndia - revealed how Mumbai Police tried to coerce a witness to say that he was being paid to watch Republic Bharat. Currently, the CBI is probing into a case filed by Kamal Sharma - promoter of Golden Rabbit ad agency - alleging TRP inflation. The case was transferred from Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow to CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government as the investigation involved the jurisdiction of several states.

Arnab & Republic can use 'Nation Wants To Know'; HC refuses to grant Times Now injunction

What does OpIndia claim?

OpIndia has revealed that the Mumbai Police has tried to coerce a witness to say that he was being paid to watch Republic Bharat. The news portal has exclusively accessed tape between a person having Bar-O-Meter installed at his home (a witness in the alleged TRP scam) and his neighbour. According to the recorded conversation, the witness told his neighbour that 10-12 policemen along with an arrested person named Umesh barged into his house at 3.30 AM, asking his family how much money they have received for watching a certain channel, who gave them the money and in whose account the money was received.

As per the OpIndia report, the witness' son answered the police that they "watched NewsNation", but the police personnel purportedly told them to name Republic Bharat, which the witness claimed was already written in "their papers". When the neighbour stressed that the Maharashtra government is against Republic, the witness' neighbour states that 'he was worried about the “lafda” with the police and court', as per OpIndia's report. This tape has been handed over to the CBI by OpIndia.

TRP Scam: CBI to probe case, registers FIR based on Uttar Pradesh Govt’s recommendation

FIR against Republic editorial staff

This revelation comes as Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, revealed Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. All 1000 employees of the network have been booked by the Mumbai Police, including top editors of the Network. The Mumbai police has booked the case for a serious non-bailable offence for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC. Apart from this, Mumbai Police has asked Republic Media Network CFO Sundaram to submit details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network within 12 hours- which include costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture etc.

Mumbai Police files FIR on Republic’s entire editorial team, hear Arnab’s message to them

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead named India Today. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

TRP Scam: Mumbai police, Maha govt contradict Param Bir Singh, admit Republic not in FIR