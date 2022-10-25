Last Updated:

In UP's Lucknow, Woman Vandalises Roadside Diya Shops On Diwali, Case Registered | Watch

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, an agitated woman vandalized roadside diya shops installed in front of her house on the occasion of Diwali, case registered.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Uttar Pradesh

Image: Twitter/@yogitabhayana


Annoyed over Diwali stalls outside her house, a woman vandalised shops of roadside diya (earthen lamp) sellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday.

According to sources, the woman is purportedly the daughter of a former IAS officer. In the viral video, she was seen first throwing water, then bringing a stick to destroy the diyas

After the video went viral on social media, Lucknow police registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman. The incident was reported in Patrakarpuram in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. 

In the video, the agitated woman can be seen coming out of her residence while holding a stick in her hand. She then attacked the diya shops on the roadside. According to sources, the woman was annoyed by the market being held in front of the house. 

First Published:
