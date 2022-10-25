In UP's Lucknow, Woman Vandalises Roadside Diya Shops On Diwali, Case Registered | Watch

Annoyed over Diwali stalls outside her house, a woman vandalised shops of roadside diya (earthen lamp) sellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday.

According to sources, the woman is purportedly the daughter of a former IAS officer. In the viral video, she was seen first throwing water, then bringing a stick to destroy the diyas

After the video went viral on social media, Lucknow police registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman. The incident was reported in Patrakarpuram in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh | Police registered a Non-Cognizable Offence against a woman after a video of her went viral on social media in which she can be seen destroying the shops of roadside Diya sellers in Gomti Nagar's Patrakarpuram yesterday.



(Screengrabs from viral video)

In the video, the agitated woman can be seen coming out of her residence while holding a stick in her hand. She then attacked the diya shops on the roadside. According to sources, the woman was annoyed by the market being held in front of the house.