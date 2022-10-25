In UP's Lucknow, Woman Vandalises Roadside Diya Shops On Diwali, Case Registered | Watch

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@yogitabhayana
Annoyed over Diwali stalls outside her house, a woman vandalised shops of roadside diya (earthen lamp) sellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday.
According to sources, the woman is purportedly the daughter of a former IAS officer. In the viral video, she was seen first throwing water, then bringing a stick to destroy the diyas
यूपी लखनऊ गोमतीनगर में पत्रकारपुरम मार्केट स्थित घर से एक महिला ने बाहर आकर वहाँ लगी दुकानों को डंडों से तोड़ा,बैट चलाए और दिवाली की दीये और अन्य सजाने के सामानों को तोड़ दिया !!@lkopolice @nagarnigamlko ऐसे लोगों पर सख़्त करवाई हो pic.twitter.com/DcrcNhdAlN— Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) October 24, 2022
After the video went viral on social media, Lucknow police registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman. The incident was reported in Patrakarpuram in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh | Police registered a Non-Cognizable Offence against a woman after a video of her went viral on social media in which she can be seen destroying the shops of roadside Diya sellers in Gomti Nagar's Patrakarpuram yesterday.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022
(Screengrabs from viral video) pic.twitter.com/nwuMQ4Vq42
In the video, the agitated woman can be seen coming out of her residence while holding a stick in her hand. She then attacked the diya shops on the roadside. According to sources, the woman was annoyed by the market being held in front of the house.