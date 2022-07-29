In Uttar Pradesh, 12 IAS Officers Transferred Overnight; New DMs For Unnao And Varanasi

In a bid to improve the law and order situation in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in a fresh move has ordered transfers of 12 IAS officers including District Magistrates of Unnao, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Prayagraj among others. The order which was issued on Friday morning came after a late-night decision.

The transfers list issued by the government states that Fatehpur DM Apoorva Dubey has been transferred to Unnao as the new DM while Unnao DM Ravindra Kumar has been transferred as Kushinagar DM.

On the other hand, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has been made the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj while IAS S Rajalingam has been made the new Varanasi DM. Others included development officers being transferred to other departments.

As the statement informs, all the transfers will come into force from July 31. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time when the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered mass transfers of officials in the state. Earlier in the month of June, 11 IAS officers were transferred by the government's orders.

IAS officers transferred by Yogi Adityanath government

The Uttar Pradesh government in its previous order directed the transfer of 11 IAS officers including Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi who was made the vice-chairman of the Agra Development Authority.

According to a list issued by the government, while Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Indrajit Singh was appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Akshay Tripathi, who was posted as the vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, was made the special secretary of IT and Electronics Department and the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Ltd.

Similarly, Indramani Tripathi was also made the new vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority.

Image: PTI