In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Advocate Held For Supplying Intoxicating Pills To Jail Inmate

Police have arrested an advocate for allegedly supplying intoxicating pills to an inmate of a district jail in Meerut, a police official said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Meerut

Anuj Gupta on Thursday was arrested after security personnel of the Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail checked his slippers and found 2,400 intoxicating pills concealed inside the sole, SHO Medical College police station Akhilesh Gaur told PTI.

He said the advocate had come to the jail to supply the pills to his client, liquor mafia Sajan alias Lukka, on the pretext of having a meeting.

A case has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the deputy jailor Rakesh Verma, Gaur said.

